Exciting Happenings Coming Up @ Berkshire South

Our friends at Berkshire South Regional Community Center just up the block from us at Crissey Road in Great Barrington have an assortment of fun events lined up for the entire family as they continue to accelerate their spring schedule and with summer around the corner, you can expect more on the way. Here are the latest happenings that will entertain members of all ages:

Registration is taking place for upcoming youth swimming lessons that are taught by certified, caring and knowledgeable instructors as their goal is to assist swimmers in every level feel comfortable while in the water as they make their progression towards the next level. A total of 5 classes will take place starting on Tuesday, May 18th and are open to youngsters ages 6 to 12. You can sign up and get more information by logging on to The Berkshire South web site.

A FREE 4 week walking series with "The Berkshire Hiker" Bess Dillman will take place Wednesdays at 10 am between May 12th and June 2nd, 2021 as Bess has led walks and hikes throughout Berkshire county and the surrounding areas for over a decade. These walks are open to all ages and no prior registration is necessary. A different guided walk will be presented every week as the final excursion consists of a hike up 3 Mile Hill Trail to Fountain Pond so get those walking shoes ready for a healthy and enjoyable workout.

Another 5-K virtual run and walk will commence on Saturday, May 22nd beginning at 10 am as participants of all ages will assist in raising funds for the center's youth and teen wellness programs. They are required to map out their own route and you're welcome to take some photos or videos of your journey. The first 100 paid participants will also receive a FREE T-shirt. To pre-register, log on to the Berkshire South web site by going here.

On June 5th, you can join the 6th annual Summer Arts and Crafts Festival as Berkshire South is looking for artisans, bakers, crafters and makers to man booths showcasing their selectable products served within our tri-state region community. the event will be held outdoors. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines are strictly enforced as per Massachusetts State COVID-19 mandates. For more information OR to complete a vendor's application, visit the Center's web site.

Are you looking for a job? Consider being a part of Berkshire South as they are seeking qualified, enthusiastic people to fill various positions including lifeguards, custodians, Front Desk Associates, community services, aquatics instructors, summer waterfront and park staff. To apply for a position, log on to their on-line home page by going here.

