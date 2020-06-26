Cassandra Kubinski Returns For A Chat With Ron Carson

As the COVID-19 pandemic has halted ALL live performances in our vicinity, that is NOT stopping Cassandra Kubinski from recording new music as she is taking shelter at her suburban home in neighboring Saratoga Springs, New York. The Enfield, Connecticut native has just released a new song entitled "Back To The Earth" and we are honored that she will be sharing this latest musical compilation exclusively on our airwaves as she has a fondness for her Home Town Station as we also appreciate that she is a loyal and true WSBS listener via the FREE WSBS app and on our web site.

Cass embraced the musical realm courtesy of her parents love for 70's singers and songwriters including Billy Joel (The Piano Man is also a big fan of her musical talents), Carole King, Jackson Browne and Joni Mitchell. Theatrical influences also played a role in her ability to become a brilliant musical story teller. She began taking voice lessons at age 10 and then made her stage debut as orphan Kate in "Annie" and graduated to the lead role at The Goodspeed Opera House's 20th anniversary production in East Haddam, Connecticut.

Cass also appeared on the ABC situation comedy "Spin City" opposite Michael J Fox and in the film "Finding Forrester" starring "The Original James Bond" Sean Connery. Impressive, if you ask me. While attending Florida State University, she put her musical savvy to work performing songs from John Mayer (another Connecticut native), Alicia Keys, Norah Jones, Gavin DeGraw and Vanessa Carlton (artists who are also on the WSBS musical rotation).

At age 20, she relocated to my ol' home town of New York City perfecting her craft with countless artists at various venues throughout The Big Apple and toured all across The US, Europe, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia. She also recorded songs with smooth jazz artist Chris Botti, The Goo Goo Dolls and Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs. Cass also composed music for the Emmy award winning series "Never Settle Story".

You probably have heard her voice on various commercials, educational projects and TV shows and has been involved in educational projects and has participated in musical business workshops and panels through Women In Music, Guitar Center and is heavily active in supporting charities including assisting individuals with Autism. She also has been in the studio with Chris Sclafani and has contributed her talents across the pond with new collaborations at Ha Ha Ha Productions in Bucharest, Romania.

When Cass is not writing or singing, she practices yoga and you can find her nursing a decaf latte in one of the Spa City's cafes. Her mission is to teach the world to sing, in perfect harmony (just like The New Seekers used to say in 1971 and it also makes me think of that catchy Coca-Cola ad from that era).

Cass will join Ron Carson to update us on her musical adventures this Saturday morning at 11:05 am. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE by going here, download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device at your local app store or Google Play and while you are at our web site, connect with our Smart Speaker by clicking the LISTEN tab and choose either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home.

To get acquainted with Cassandra, log on to her web site and you'll be impressed.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS courtesy of Cassandra Kubinski's bio page that can be found on her web site.

(Photo images of Cassandra courtesy of her Facebook page)