Superman Flies High For Another 10 @ 10 @ 10:10

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This will be the FINAL 10 @ 10 as the show will move to a new time effective in August and will be rebranded with a different title. We'll fill you in on the latest developments during Saturday's broadcast as the content will also expand from 10 to 20 minutes in length.

We will focus on Kevin's new title upon his move to the Green Mountain State, details on a re-enactment on The Battle of Bennington's 24th anniversary plus a re-cap of the 2nd annual Birth of Vermont Liberty event that recently took place in Bennington.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" as they will both be present during these LIVE re-enactments in our tri-state region. He also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

Tune in on-air to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM