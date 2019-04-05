Celebratory Events At Local Wildlife Sanctuary

LENOX, MA—This year marks the 90th anniversary of Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, and the popular regional resource for outdoor exploration and nature connection is marking the milestone with a multi-event celebration extending from spring into fall.

The salute to the 1,400-acre-wildlife sanctuary—and how it has both engaged the Berkshires community while positively impacting residents and visitors—will focus on four major events:

• Family Fun Day, a free community event on June 1;

• Wild Thing Trail Race and Walk on the Wild Side fundraiser on June 23;

• Trailside Music Series, 3 free concerts with popular local artists in July and August (dates TBD);

• 90th Anniversary Party and Alumni Reunion, a free community event on August 3

The annual Pleasant Valley Art in the Barn Show highlighting local artists in September will also be part of the celebration. Long part of the fabric of the Berkshires, Pleasant Valley is especially proud of the numerous alums who have been inspired to pursue careers or volunteer opportunities in the environmental field based on the relationship with nature that was nurtured through their experiences with our wildlife sanctuary. Their stories and memories of their times working, playing and learning at Pleasant Valley will be highlighted throughout the year.

Sponsor of the full year 90th Anniversary Celebration is Guardian Life Insurance of Pittsfield.

“Through our Green Team initiatives, recycling program and volunteerism, our employees have demonstrated their passion for – and commitment to – environmental sustainability,” said Gordon Dinsmore, Senior Vice President of Product for Individual Markets and President of Guardian’s Berkshire Life subsidiary. “It’s a pleasure to support Mass Audubon, an organization that shares our devotion to protecting our planet and preserving our natural resources for future generations.”

“For nearly four decades Guardian® has supported Mass Audubon’s work in the Berkshires. Their sponsorship of Pleasant Valley’s 90th anniversary allows us to welcome the community to various free events throughout the year,” said Becky Cushing, Director of Mass Audubon’s Berkshire Sanctuaries.

“These events will engage both new and returning visitors to explore Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary and discover the variety of programs we offer to people of all ages,” Cushing noted. “Connecting people with nature has been at the forefront of Pleasant Valley’s work since 1929, and this year we are excited to expand our education outreach to all corners of the Berkshires and beyond!”

(press release and article image sent to WSBS from Marianne Hall of Mass Audubon for online/on-air use)