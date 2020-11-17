City of Pittsfield Restaurant Rapid Response Grant Program

Recently it was mandated by the City of Pittsfield that indoor dining at the city's restaurants be suspended due to the rapid rate of COVID-19 cases on the rise in the city and it's local restaurants. In a media release from the city, it was noted that due to the suspension, Mayor Linda Tyer has established the Restaurant Rapid Response Grant Program to assist restaurants and eateries during this period.

Tyer made the following statement

While the decision to suspend indoor dining is essential, I recognize that it will have a tremendous impact on our restaurants and we understand the additional challenges these restrictions will place on city restaurants. This grant program will help to offset some of these challenges. Through this program, funding up to $5,000 will be available per restaurant to help with rent, mortgage, utilities, payroll, as well as supplies and inventory.

This grant program is in addition to Pittsfield’s COVID-19 Economic Relief and Recovery Small Business Grant program which has already assisted 63 businesses, including 17 Pittsfield restaurants. There are still funds available for this program and the city is e accepting applications.

A link to the online application is available here:

For more information and a list of frequently asked questions, please visit here:

For additional inquiries or assistance with the grant process, please email

pittsfieldsmallbusiness@cityofpittsfield.org

(information sent to WSBS from the City of Pittsfield for online and on-air use)