Collision With Car In Pittsfield Sunday Leaves Bicyclist Injured

First responders were called to the scene of a collision between a car and a bicycle on Sunday afternoon in Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and County Ambulance all responded to the area of the access road to the Onota Lake boat ramp just after 4:15 PM Sunday for a report of a bicycle that had collided with a car.

The bicyclist was heading west and the car was headed east...

According to a media release from the Pittsfield Police Department, the bicyclist, whose name had not been released as of this the writing of this article, was heading west toward the boat ramp when the operator collided with a Subaru Impreza as they were trying to negotiate a curve. The car was heading east.

The bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries...

Upon arrival, the bicyclist was found to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. The incident caused traffic to be backed up for slightly more than an hour while an investigation was conducted and the scene was cleared.

If you witnessed the crash, police are asking you to call them...

The incident is still being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is being asked to contact Officer Hallas at 413-448-9700 ext. 560.

We will update this article with any pertinent information, including the name of the bicyclist, the extent of the injuries suffered, or the operator's condition, if and when it is made available to us.

