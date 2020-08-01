Cyclist Injured in GB Crash

From the Great Barrington Police Department

At 1:15 PM The Great Barrington Police Dispatch Center received several calls reporting a crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck. First responders arrived to find a 68-year-old Great Barrington man had been injured after riding his electric bike in the southbound bike lane at the intersection of Rosseter Street and Main Street.

A 2001 Toyota Tundra being driven by a 44-year-old Housatonic man was attempting to turn from the southbound lane into Rosseter Street when the collision occurred. The cyclist sustained what appeared to be serious injuries and was taken from the scene by Southern Berkshire Ambulance to nearby Great Barrington Airport where he was flown by helicopter to Bay State Medical Center. Traffic was slowed in the area for approximately one hour while investigators processed the scene.

(image taken from the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad's Facebook page)