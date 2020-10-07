Construct E-Bike Raffle Winner Pedals It Forward

On Oct. 6 Construct Inc. announced that Martin Mitsoff of Sheffield, MA, is the winner of the Essential Workers E-bike Raffle streamed live last week on Construct’s Facebook page. Lee Bank and Berkshire Bike and Board were co-sponsors of the raffle. 179 participants took part in the two-week raffle with over $10,000 raised to assist essential workers struggling with COVID-19-related financial hardships. After being notified of his winning entry, Mitsoff expressed a wish to re-donate the Berkshire Bike and Board gift certificate, valued at $3,050, to an essential worker in the southern Berkshires who lacks reliable transportation to work.

“Thank you, Construct, for your great work and dedication to the community. It is my desire to donate a bike to an essential worker who could safely use the bike to get to and from work, and who doesn’t have, and can’t afford, a car, Mitsoff said. “I hope this gesture will inspire others to action, and bring joy to someone burdened by a lack of transportation.”

To fulfill Mitsoff’s wish, Construct will seek to maximize the cash value of the Berkshire Bike and Board gift certificate by purchasing several regular bikes in lieu of one electric bike so that as many essential workers needing transportation can be helped as possible. Information on Construct’s new Pedal It Forward campaign will be announced in the coming days, alongside the posting of the application form onto Construct’s website at Constructinc.org. Pedal It Forward will be open to any south Berkshire County resident who is an essential worker, qualifies for affordable housing, and lacks reliable transportation. Questions on Construct’s Pedal It Forward campaign can be directed to office@constructberkshire.org

About Construct, Inc.

For over fifty years, Construct has been leading the fight against homelessness and housing insecurity in the southern Berkshires. With a small, highly skilled staff and committed volunteers, Construct leverages time, talent, money, and long-standing community relationships to support their mission. The bulk of Construct’s annual income comes from individual donors. Providing over 80 affordable housing options, 13 of which are for households transitioning out of homelessness, Construct helps to rebuild security, stability, and create hope. More information on Construct can be found by going here.