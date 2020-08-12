COVID-19 Rental Assistance Microloans Being Provided

Construct, Inc. recently announced that they have partnered with Greylock Federal Credit Union to provide COVID-19 rental assistance microloans. Collateralized by a $25,000 grant by the Berkshire United Way, Construct will provide loans of up to $2,500 to those between 80% to 120% of the area median income adversely affected by the pandemic. Applications for the COVID-19 rental assistance microloans are available in Spanish and English on Construct’s website.

“Construct and Greylock Federal Credit Union have a strong community partnership which enables them to collaborate and assist residents of south Berkshire County,“ said Cindy Shogry-Raimer, Director of Community Development, Greylock Federal Credit Union. “I love how Construct targeted an income level that struggles greatly but doesn’t have access to additional services since they make slightly more than the guidelines allow. I am looking forward to assisting these folks.”

“We’ve provided over 120 households with rental assistance grants since May, and with this program Construct expects to serve an additional 10 to 12 families,” said Jane Ralph, Executive Director of Construct. “Housing hardships have reached unprecedented heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is another way in which Construct has stepped up to support those in need.”

About Construct Inc.

For over fifty years, Construct has been the leader in the fight against homelessness and housing insecurity in the southern Berkshires. Construct’s vision is of a socially vibrant and economically healthy community with housing for all including our most vulnerable residents and our vital workforce.

Construct provides over eighty units of housing in the southern Berkshires for people coming out of homelessness, as well as those living at 60% of the area median income or less. Housing includes twenty sober living congregant housing units as well as long-term lease opportunities.

Photo: Jane Ralph at the WSBS studios

