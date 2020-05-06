Cross Walk Repainting in GB: A Sign of Hope (photo included)

As the saying goes, after rain comes a rainbow. In a press release from the Town of Great Barrington to WSBS, the town has decided to repaint a number of town crosswalks in rainbow colors as a sign of hope amid the COVID-19 public health crisis, and as a celebration of community diversity. “After rain comes a rainbow, and this initiative is meant to serve as a reminder that brighter days lay ahead for all of us,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “Times of crisis call for us to come together across all demographics, to support our friends and neighbors in spite of our differences. We are excited to join households and communities both here and around the world, who share the rainbow symbol as a sign of hope.”

Widely believed to have been launched in Italy, the rainbow campaign has taken off, appearing in communities from Western Europe to the United States. It is meant to bring hope to people practicing social distancing and to foster a sense of community unity during this global challenge.

The repainting project is being carried out by town DPW crews at no additional expense to taxpayers. “The crews were going to repaint the crosswalks anyway due to weathering” said Pruhenski. “We saw this as an opportunity to celebrate both the unity and diversity that strengthens our community.”

For more information, please contact the Town Manager’s Office at (413) 528-1619 Ext. 2.