Dawn Wells: A Dear Member Of Our WSBS Family

On December 30th, we ALL received the most distressing news of 2020 when news surfaced that Dawn Wells passed away. She will ALWAYS be our dear, sweet, Mary Ann Summers, the farm girl from Winfield, Kansas that took a 3 hour tour and wound up marooned on a happy place we call "Gilligan's Island"

It is very difficult to speak about Dawn in the past tense, but she will live in our hearts FOREVER as her iconic role on this beloved 1960's series will live on eternally as I relive the magical moments from my "favorite" show of ALL TIME via my DVD player OR when it airs on MeTV. (check your cable listings for availability)

At this time, we here at WSBS have adopted Dawn as an "honorary family member" who will be a part of our daily regimen of broadcasting here in the tri-state region and worldwide as we dedicate the 1st Saturday Morning Chat of 2021 in her memory. We will also present this accolade by bringing in a special guest who has been friends with Dawn for over four decades and I am also proud to call Dreama Denver (aka "Mrs. Gilligan") my friend in life as well.

Dreama will join Ron Carson for a look back at some of their memorable moments that were spent with Dawn. My one-time meeting with her back in 2014 will ALWAYS be a treasured part of my life as Dreama will take some time to share some great stories on quality time spent with Dawn. Ironically, this chat will take place on her husband Bob Denver's 86th birthday (January 9th) as we will also include memorable remembrances of our "Little Buddy" who also remains near and dear to us each and every day.

Dreama will also give us a preview of a sequel to "Gilligan's Dreams" a publication that looks back at her life with Bob as we look forward to an upcoming book that features more highlights of their decades long marriage until Bob's untimely passing in 2005. A TRUE stroll down memory lane awaits you this weekend and we invite you to join us as we celebrate the lives of Bob Denver and Dawn Wells on YOUR Home Town Station.

The Saturday Morning Chat airs at 11:05am. Tune in to 860AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to install your Smart Speaker device, Download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device at your local app store OR Google Play and take us along wherever you GO....Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE"

(Photo image of Dreama Denver and Dawn Wells courtesy of Dreama Denver's Facebook page)