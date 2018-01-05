Tri-State Berkshire-Delays, Closings & Advisories for January 5th

It's Friday and that means most of us have the pleasure of digging out from yesterday's major snowstorm. Due to the frigid temps and blowing snow conditions today, we have some delays and closings to pass along.

-Farmington River Regional School District - closed

- Lenox Public Schools - closed

- Lee Public Schools - closed

- All Berkshire Community College locations - closed

-Berkshire Hills Regional School District - 2 hour delay

-Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed

-Taconic Hills Central School District - 2 hour delay

- Berkshire South Regional Community Center opening 2 hours late (at 8am)

-The Kilpatrick Athletic Center will delay opening until 9 am

- Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation – not running

-Elder Services will not be serving Congregate Meals or meals on wheels today.

- The Health Care talk at the Old Chatham Quaker Meetinghouse scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) has been canceled.

In addition, according to Accuweather , a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 pm Saturday and a wind chill warning remains in effect until 7 am Sunday. Here are all the advisory and warning details:

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected with wind chills

from 15 below zero to 35 below zero. Winds gusting up to 45 mph

will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow creating slippery

road conditions and poor visibilities.

* WHERE...Southeastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley, Taconics,

northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts and southern

Vermont.

* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning this morning through 7 AM Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory through 6 PM Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will

cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost

bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if

precautions are not taken.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods

of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel

difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited

visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.