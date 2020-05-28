Details on Housatonic Improvement Committee’s Kickoff Meeting

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Housatonic Improvement Committee’s kickoff meeting will take place Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m., on a Zoom video call. The agenda and video meeting link can be found by going here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The seven-member committee, appointed by the town manager, was scheduled to hold its first meeting in March. However, due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, that meeting was postponed.

“Our plan is to have an organizational meeting and get started,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

The charter for the Housatonic Improvement Committee is “to foster the social and cultural well-being of Housatonic.”

The full charter, and the committee membership roster, can be viewed on the Town of Great Barrngton's website.