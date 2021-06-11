Every once in a while, you just need some fun, laughable entertainment. We're slowly coming off the pandemic and enjoying some beautiful weather. We want to remain up, positive and start really enjoying life again. As you probably already now, we've been finding and sharing some fun nature and animal videos with you. Many of the videos include the bear population hard at work trying to hunt for food or even looking to join you in your home for dinner as seen here...lol. We've shared a fun moose video. The moose was just prodding along minding his own business. We can't forget the massive snapping turtle that looks like he's ready to be the fifth member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. All of these videos make for great entertainment. As long as nobody is getting hurt, it makes for great entertainment.

The latest animal installment captured on video was shared in the local New Marlborough Page Facebook group, which by the way has some great animal/nature photos and videos. One of the group's members came across this porcupine slowly trying to make his way home. He seems to enjoy taking his time or did he have a little too much to drink at the bar? Either way, if this video brings a smile to your face today, mission accomplished.

What are some fun animal videos that you have captured? Feel free to send us the video via the chat option on the free WSBS app or you can email the video to us at fun@wsbs.com. We would love to see what you are experiencing in the beautiful Berkshires.

LOOK: 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place.

