Emergency Prepardeness and Town Updates from Sheffield

Emergency Preparedness for Tropical Storm Isaias

The Highway, Police and Fire Departments, in coordination with the Town Administrator and Select Board, are prepared for possible flooding and high winds that could occur over the next 24-48 hours.

Sheffield’s citizens and businesses are reminded to call 911 in the event of any life-threatening event.

In the event of a tornado, the warning siren in the center of Town will sound for three consecutive minutes. All persons should take shelter immediately in the safest location within a building.

The Highway Department has checked all catch basins, culverts and bridge areas in Town, and staff are prepared for tree removal, clean-up and joint operations with the town's Police and Fire Departments and with National Grid and Verizon.

The Police and Fire Departments are ready to assist in any required road closures.

Facilities for short-term and longer-term sheltering are identified and will be made available should conditions require.

Town Updates

Annual Transfer Station forms due by 8/15

New Transfer Station stickers are due on user’s vehicles on or before Aug. 15. Your Transfer Station form has been sent to you – just mail back the form and a self-address stamped envelope and you’ll receive your sticker and special coupons by return mail. Prices go up after Aug. 15.

Elections Update:

The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation is Aug. 22. The Town Clerk’s office will be open on Aug. 22 from 2pm – 4pm.

Contact the Town Clerk’s office at 413-229-7000 ext. 151 for information regarding early voting, vote by mail or any other election questions.

More U.S. Census news

The US Census Bureau will have Census enumerators – census takers – knocking on the doors of those households that have not completed their Census beginning on Aug. 11.

Here’s How to Identify a US Census Bureau Employee:

All Census workers will have an ID badge that includes their name, their photograph, a Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. If they do not show it to you, you may ask to see it and examine it. They’ll have an official bag and a Census bureau issued laptop or Smartphone, all of which will have the Census Bureau logo. They’ll be working from 9am – 9pm

You just need to take the US Census once – for your entire household. You may still do so by:

Logging onto: The 2020 Census Site

Filling out & Mailing: your paper 2020 Census form, if you got one

Calling: 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 1-844-468-2020 (Spanish)

Beware US Census scams

At the same time, Census scams are coming back so here’s what to watch out for, courtesy of the AARP Census Scams webpage:

A scammer may contact you by phone, email, mail or even make a home visit. You may also be directed to phony websites. Don’t trust caller ID as that has been scammed too. you may be told this is an official call or email by these government imposters who depend on your respect for governmental authority and trust to scam you. No genuine census worker will ask you for your Social Security, credit card or bank account number or when you leave your house or return, ask you for money, or threaten you with jail time if you don’t answer their questions.

Any of the above questions or actions is a sure sign that a scammer is posing as a census taker and is looking for ways to steal your identity, money or possessions.

BEST THING TO DO – Don’t give them any information. JUST HANG UP or CLOSE THE DOOR. No need to carry on a conversation or be polite - they don’t deserve your time.

Two Home Compost Bins available

The Town has just 2 left, at a subsidized price of $10 to any Sheffield household for composting food scraps, garden cuttings, lawn clippings, leaves etc. One per household, please. The compost bin is a 216 gallon, expandable compost bin by Geobin. It is easy to assemble and highly rated. To apply for a bin, email townhall@sheffieldma.gov, Geobin Compost Bin in the subject line. Include your name, physical address and cell or phone number. We will use the time stamp on emails as this is first come, first served.

