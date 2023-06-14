Ending The Debate. Massachusetts’ Favorite Donut Is…

Alright, Massachusetts! It's time to settle this debate once and for all! Many people (I would absolutely include myself here) are serious about their DONUTS!!! First off: Who serves the best donuts?

Is it Dunkin'? Is it Tim Horton's? What about...Krispy Kreme? How about local Berkshire County favorites like Shire Donuts with locations in Adams and Dalton, Bartlett's Orchard in Richmond, or Lakeview Orchard in Lanesborough?

Or does your favorite donut establishment happen to be some other small mom-and-pop operation? (I have to give a personal shout-out to Donut Dip in West Springfield--great donuts and coffee!)

Second, what type of donut is your fave? Are you the non-discriminating type ("I don't care. I love them all. Gimme, gimme, gimme!") or is there one type in particular that you have to have? Glazed. Apple Cider. Strawberry Frosted. Butternut. Lemon Filled...Yum!

Recently the team at MRO Electric & Supply Company, Inc., decided to find out what the most popular donuts were in every U.S. state and put the matter to rest. They used Google Trends search data to determine the most popular flavor in each state.

Does Massachusetts' favorite donut agree with your preferred choice? Before we get to that, let's take a look at the battle between the top 2 donut chains: Krispy Kreme vs. Dunkin'. The overall winner is Krispy Kreme by far, taking 35 states. But one of those states was NOT Massachusetts!

Dunkin' was no slouch either, taking 16 states (all of New England and most of the northeast) including the Bay State! I think that I can safely say that comes as a surprise to absolutely no one!

Finally, the moment has arrived. According to the study, the most popular donut flavor in Massachusetts is...Boston Cream! Kinda seemed inevitable, didn't it? I have to admit if I was forced to choose a Desert (or should that be Dessert) Island Donut, the Boston Cream might be the one. (Thank goodness I don't have to choose...)

Visit MRO Electric's website here to check out the full study. It makes for very interesting reading!

