Experience Gardens Through Photography

Stockbridge, MA . . .Berkshire Botanical Garden has announced a new initiative for those wishing to experience gardens and nature through photography. The first meeting of interested photographers is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. in the Garden’s Center House, 5 West Stockbridge Road. Photographers of all levels are welcome.

BBG’s Photography Group comes out of a growing interest in exploring nature through photography in a shared setting with planned activities, events, and friendly competitions. The group is offered at no charge and is open to all active Garden members. BBG membership offers many valuable benefits, including unlimited access to BBG's beautiful grounds year-round.

Additional information is available by calling 413 320-4794 or by emailing info@berkshirebotanical.org

