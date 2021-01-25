A Winter Lecture Takes Place at Berkshire Botanical Garden

Berkshire Botanical Garden located at the junctions of route 102 and 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is proud to present their 24th annual Winter Lecture entitled "Make Visible, Instill Value and Engage The Public In Our Shared Landscape Heritage" as their guest speaker, Charles Birnbaum (FASLA,FAAR) is the CEO and founder of The Cultural Landscaping Foundation based in our nation's capital in Washington D.C. The chat will take place on Saturday, February 20th at 2 pm.

He will examine our shared cultural landscape legacy as the session highlights a diversity of resource types throughout the United States as the emphasis will focus on stewardship strategies and opportunities for public engagement in the Berkshires. A notable project is the web-based initiative, "What's Out There" a data base of our nation's top landscape heritages. Birnbaum has written several publications including "Shaping The American Landscape" as part of the transition and transformation series plus he received a trio of medals from the ASLA and The Rome Prize in Historic Preservation.

You can participate in this lecture on-line via Zoom as these presentations educate participants in the realms of horticulture, landscape design, plant exploration and home gardening. Tickets are priced at $15 for BBG members and $20 for non-members. Pre-registration is required. To reserve your spot, log on to BBG's web site by going here. To access the on-line link, go to their web site or call (413) 320-4794. All proceeds from this event will benefit future programs at Berkshire Botanical Garden.

