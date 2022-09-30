A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge

If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.

A beautiful summer garden, featuring a spectacular display of vibrant blue, pink and purple hydrangea flowers. Cheryl Ramalho loading...

There are plenty of activities for youngsters including pony rides, a haunted house, an obstacle course, puppet shows, face painting and hayrides. Local Berkshire musicians will also take center stage during this two day event. You can also check out a hay jump, a petting zoo, aerial demonstrations, birds of prey, juggling and visitors are invited to press your own cider (sounds like fun to create one of my favorite drinks) as this get together symbolizes a celebration of the upcoming autumn harvest in our vicinity.

Berkshire Botanical Garen pic loading...

The 24 acre garden will be transformed into an open atmosphere as over 100 artisan food and craft vendors will proudly show their displays and it's terrific way to "shop local". Admission is ONLY $10 for adults and youngsters 12 and under get in for FREE. keep in mind, this a "not for profit" event as ALL proceeds will benefit the facility's future horticulture and educational programs. Parking is also FREE of charge. You can pre-purchase your wristbands in advance at The BBG's Visitor center between now and October 7th. NO pets are permitted on the ground (registered service animals will be allowed to accompany it's owners).

Berkshire Botanical Garden 32 loading...

Make plans to check out this yearly staple in the beautiful Berkshires. For more information and a complete schedule, log on to their website by going here.