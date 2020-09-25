The Darrow School is an independent co-ed college prep school for high school students as the campus is located in neighboring New Lebanon, New York surrounded by the beautiful Taconic mountains and within the Berkshire Cultural Region. They focus on an indiviual ly focused curriculum, dynamic classroom instruction featuring active learning and environmental stewardship.

The school recently made news when an alumnus from the class of 1971 made a generous and substantial donation totalling $1.5 million dollars as construction of "The Bill & Mary Makepeace Endowed Chair In Performing Arts"was established as this gift to the school will support The Center For Musicianship and Performance (deemed as the first ever endowed department chair in Darrow's history).

Bill commented on why he made this donation to his alma-mater:

"I have been a playing and performing musician for over 50 years: My journey started at Darrow, playing music with other classmates. I have seen what can grow from a small seed planted with a gifted student at a young age. My years at Darrow might not have been completed without nurturing that seed each day, overlapping my other studies at the school. We are pleased to help make available Performing Arts to any student who passionately wishes it to be part of their curriculum"

We are pleased to feature Andy Wrba, Lawrence Klein and Kristin Kaschub on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat on WSBS which follows the Trading Post. The trio will discuss how this donation will contribute towards the school's growth plus they'll preview upcoming PAC performances and discuss an open house of the facility which is scheduled for October 12th (the traditional Columbus Day holiday).

