February Events At The Bushnell-Sage Library

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, events at The Bushnell Sage in Sheffield have been restructured to ensure the safety of ALL patrons and staff. The Main Street facility is returning to curb side pick-up as they continue to re-evaluate cases in the region. You can take advantage of curb side pick-up of library materials Tuesday though Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm. The library is CLOSED on Sundays and Mondays.

Check their web site for updates and while you are there, sign up for their e-mail news lette. You'll find the link on their home page. You can also LIKE their Facebook page. For more information and details on their modifoed agenda, call (413) 229-7004.

On a positive note, a series of events will take place during the month of February via Zoom. They will offer a FREE four week course on American Sign Language Basics every Thursday between 1 and 1:45 pm. The class includes valuable information on basic ASL sentence structure, a complimentary manual alphabet, days of the week, negations and affirmations, plus snacks will be also served during this session which is proudly sponsored by Friends of the Bushnell Sage Library.

In addition, youngsters from second to seventh grade can participate in a FREE virtual cartooning class that will be presented on-line by award-winning cartoonist, Rick Stromoski on Wednesday, February 17th at 3 pm. Pre-registration is required for both of these virtual presentations by accessing this link

