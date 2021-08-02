A Special Select Board Meeting Takes Place in GB

On Tuesday evening, The Town of Great Barrington will present their Select Board Regular Meeting at Town Hall, located at 334 Main Street. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down, as a safety precaution, participants can follow the latest developments on-line. For more information, you can log on to the town's web site by going here

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

A CALL TO ORDER will take place approximately 6 pm

The main topic addressed is a community discussion regarding the village of Housatonic as the second and final presentation presentation by a group of engineers hired by the Town of Great Barrington as they continue to study the Housatonic Water Works System. All parties will continue to finalize their final reports which will be addressed in the next Select Board meeting that is scheduled for August 9th at 6 pm.

The first report from a previous meeting that was held back on July 12th has been posted to the Select Board's page for review.

.CITIZEN SPEAK TIME:

As these meetings have been closed to the public, residents STILL have the opportunity to discuss various topics in advance that warrant mention. You can submit questions for future Select Board meetings by accessing the town's web site.

The session will also include Select Board and Media Time followed by the standard adjournment.