Four Walk-In Vaccine Clinics in the Berkshires This Week

There are more opportunities this week to get yourself vaccinated against COVID-19 if you have not yet done so, as the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is holding three scheduled walk-in vaccine clinics in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Great Barrington – as well as a walk-in pop-up clinic in Great Barrington.

The first of the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative clinics will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) from 2 to 7 pm at Berkshire Community College, where the Pfizer vaccine will be available. On Thursday this week, both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 2 to 6 pm at St. Elizabeth Parish Center in North Adams. On Saturday from 1 to 4 pm, the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the W.E.B. DuBois Middle School in Great Barrington.

People can walk in with no appointments at all three of these clinics. You can still make an appointment if you want to. To schedule an appointment go to: getvaccinatedberkshires.org

There will be a second opportunity in Great Barrington tomorrow. The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative has organized a Pop-up Vaccination clinic from 2pm to 7pm at the COVID testing center at 475 main Street in Great Barrington. There is no cost for the clinics, and no appointment is necessary. The vaccine is available to anyone 16 years or older. You also do not need to be a Massachusetts resident to receive the vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available while supplies last. Both first and second doses will be administered. If you attend to receive your second dose, you will want to make sure to remember to bring your vaccine card.

If you have questions, need help signing up or seeking transportation, you can call Fairview Hospital’s Director of Emergency Management Heather Barbieri at (413) 854-9656. Be sure to check out getvaccinatedberkshires.org for information about the vaccine and Covid-19.

Here is the schedule of COVID-19 clinics this week:

Tuesday from 2 to 7 pm, Berkshire Community College, Paterson Field House, 1350 West St., Pittsfield. (Pfizer vaccine only )

Tuesday from 2pm to 7pm, COVID testing center at 475 main Street in Great Barrington (Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines while supplies last )

Thursday from 2 to 6 pm, St. Elizabeth Parish Center, 70 Marshall St., North Adams. ( Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines)

Saturday from 1 to 4 pm, W.E.B. DuBois Middle School, 313 Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington. (Pfizer vaccine only )