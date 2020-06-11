Free Legal Advice For Residents During Domestic Relations

The Massachusetts Bar Association is holding a special domestic relations Dial-A-Lawyer program on Wednesday, June 17th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm to assist those who have been in heightened strain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer lawyers in good standing will be available to answer legal questions from Bay State residents regarding abuse prevention, adoption, child support, custody, divorce and paternal rights.

Chief Justice of The Probate and Family Court, The Honorable John D. Casey stated:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already difficult changes facing many individuals and families in Massachusetts. While the probate and family court remains open for both emergency matters and non-emergency speakers that can be handled virtually, I commend The Massachusetts Bar Association and it's volunteer lawyers for presenting this critical public service which will help improve access to justice for vulnerable residents across The Commonwealth"

This special Dial-A-Lawyer is limited to legal questions related to domestic relations. Another session focusing on additional areas will take place on Wednesday, July 1st 2020 from 5;30 to 7:30 pm.

To access Dial-A-Lawyer, call 1-617-338-0610 OR toll free at 1-877-686-0711. Normal telephone charges will apply as this non-profit organization serves the legal profession and the public by promoting the administration of justice, legal education, professional excellence and respect for the law as a diverse group of attorneys, judges and legal professionals will be available across The Commonwealth to assist residents during these trying times.

For more information, feel free to log on to The Mass Bar Association web site by going here.

