Keep The Lights On At Dewey Hall

Dewey Hall is proud to present a LIVE virtual event entitled "Keep The Lights On" featuring one of the area's popular performers: Wanda Houston and her band take center stage in a COVID-safe concert that was recorded back in October at the legendary Sheffield venue and now it's YOUR chance to catch this show which be presented virtually this evening at 7 pm. To access the link, click here.

The FREE presentation features R & B and jazz hits from the 40's, 50's and 60's. Wanda ALWAYS brings an electrifying performance to her dedicated audience and they have a strong following here in the tri-state region. She has also performed LIVE throughout The United States, Europe and Australia and has appeared on Broadway and in films plus various TV shows.

Her resume includes sharing the stage with legendary artists such as Michael Jackson, Barbra Streisand, Natalie Cole, Eartha Kitt and Patti LaBelle. To sum it up In one word: IMPRESSIVE!

Dewey Hall Manager Maggie McRae is excited to present this concert via the world wide web:

"It was a privilege to hear The Wanda Houston Band in The Hall. The combination of their musicianship and The Hall's acoustics created a magical experience. The performance was stunning. We can't wait to release this to the world".

Board Member Beth Carlson reiterated the need for contributions to keep Dewey Hall's doors open as the venue seeks to raise a total of $30,000 to cover normal operating costs in 2021:

" With our outdoor programming and donations, we believe we have raised $1,500 towards this goal already. If everyone in our community donates $35, we will meet our goal".

If you would like to make a contribution, log on to this link by going here. This event is proudly presented by Silo Media. Dewey Hall is supported by The Bay State's Cultural Council via grants from local cultural councils in the towns of Sheffield, Lee and Monterey.

For more information, email:deweymemorialhall@gmail.com OR contact Maggie McRae at 1-919-478-4335. You can also log on to Dewey Hall's web site.

