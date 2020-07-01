GB and Stockbridge Town Election Result Info

Here's some result information from Great Barrington and Stockbridge Town Elections.

Great Barrington held its annual town election yesterday. Most of the races were uncontested. As per the preliminary results... Louis Delmasto Jr. won a five-year seat on the planning board with 356 votes. There were 61 write in votes for Carla Becker. Voter turnout was very low. 515 of the towns 4,914 registered voters cast ballots. That’s only about a 10 percent turnout. Voters also approved a proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion that will allow repairs and upgrades to the Town Hall and Ramsdell libraries.

Former West Stockbridge Selectman Peter Skorput failed in his bid to return to the Select Board on Monday as the town held its annual election. The Berkshire Eagle reports that Skorput’s failed bid comes four months after he was temporarily removed as the town’s fire chief. Political newcomer Roger Kavanagh defeated Skorput 266-128 to serve the remaining year of a former board members three-year term. Read the entire article by going to the Berkshire Eagle's website.