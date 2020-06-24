GB Annual Town Meeting Part II

Great Barrington voters are asked to return to a continuation of Town Meeting, Thursday Jun. 25, at 6 p.m. at Monument Mountain Regional High School parking lot. The meeting format will again be a “drive-in” style meeting in the parking lot with audio being broadcast over 90.5 FM.

The Selectboard was so appreciative of Monday’s great turn out, however as the meeting progressed it became apparent there was no longer the 100 required voters to continue and so the meeting was continued until this Thursday night.

There are Nine citizen petition articles remaining for consideration and the town must take some action on these nine articles by June 30th. Some petition sponsors have indicated that they would support passing over their articles now, for consideration at a special town meeting later this summer. Nevertheless, voters at the meeting will have to decide whether to do that. Other petition sponsors may ask the voters to consider and vote on their articles at this meeting, rather than pass over them.

Petition articles requiring action are: proposed changes to mixed-use development; zoning bylaws; marijuana establishment locations and operations; reinstating two-way traffic on Lake Mansfield Road; changing citizen participation rules for town board and committee meetings; a ban on hazardous waste disposal, and a petition against for-profit prisons in Massachusetts.

All this information is available on the town’s website, and questions can be directed to 413-528-1619 ex 2. The Town asks everyone to come early to allow time for check in, which will start at 5PM.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on air use)