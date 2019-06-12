GB BOH Reminds You To Combat Yourself Against Measles

The Great Barrington board of health says that there have been no confirmed case of measles in the town so far in 2019. The towns public health nurse checks the disease reporting database, MAVEN daily to survey for local cases of measles. As the summer months come upon us and residents are traveling in and out of the area the Board of Health is reminding residents of the importance protecting yourself and your family against this disease.

Measles typically begins with high fever, cough, runny nose, and red or watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash will break out. The rash will usually begin as flat red spots that appear on the face and hairline that spread down the neck, chest, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike to more than 104 degrees.