GB Invites Business Community to a Virtual Coffee Chat

From the Town of Great Barrington

As life in town begins to return to normal, many questions and uncertainties remain, especially among retailers and restaurant owners in town. How should day to day operations be handled? What about ever changing COVID-19 rules and regulations, social distancing, face masks, dining in and more. To help answer some of these questions and discuss ways through which the town can assist businesses during and after COVID, the Great Barrington Town Manager’s Office is pleased to announce a virtual coffee chat with the Town Manager, open to the public.

“Right now businesses are faced with great challenges,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “But, as we all know, with great adversity comes great opportunity. As a former coffee shop owner in town, I know the power of a cup of coffee, and how it can drive creativity and conversation. I look forward to hearing from our business owners, and seeing how the town can help them stabilize and thrive in the coming months.”

The virtual meeting with Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski will take place on Zoom on Aug. 5 at 10:00 AM. For Zoom login credentials call the Town Manager’s Office at (413) 528-1619 Ext. 2. Soon, a link will be available to login with Zoom but in the meantime call the Town Manager's Office for those credentials.

(photo taken from Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski's Facebook page)