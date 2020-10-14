GB Trick-or-Treat Details Released
Trick-or-Treat on Halloween is a big question this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A number of cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have set their own guidelines, rules and plans for a safe but fun experience. You may remember from a previous post that Governor Baker said he would not impose a statewide recommendation on Trick-or-Treat. Instead he offered "tips and advice" but not "rules and mandates." You can read that post by going here.
The Town of Great Barrington has released their plan for a safe and successful Halloween experience for the little ones along with the entire family. The town reports that Trick-or-Treat will take place in Great Barrington, including Housatonic Village, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., for Great Barrington residents only.
The event is contingent upon the town remaining at “low risk” for COVID-19, according to the state’s COVID-19 map. There will be no rain date.
The town asks participants to follow several guidelines for a safe Trick-or-Treat evening.
Trick or Treaters:
- Wear a COVID-compliant mask, keep safe distances from others, and do not congregate.
- Please stay on your own street or in your own neighborhood and limit the number of homes you visit.
- Only visit homes that have a porch/exterior light on.
- Sanitize your hands frequently.
- Parental supervision is required for younger children.
Residents:
- Turn off your porch light if you do not wish to participate.
- Limit interactions as much as possible and hand-out candy with tongs or with gloves on, or by setting up a “grab & go” station.
Questions may be directed to the Town Manager's office, (413) 528-1619 ext. 2.