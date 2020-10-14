GB Trick-or-Treat Details Released

Trick-or-Treat on Halloween is a big question this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A number of cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have set their own guidelines, rules and plans for a safe but fun experience. You may remember from a previous post that Governor Baker said he would not impose a statewide recommendation on Trick-or-Treat. Instead he offered "tips and advice" but not "rules and mandates." You can read that post by going here.

The Town of Great Barrington has released their plan for a safe and successful Halloween experience for the little ones along with the entire family. The town reports that Trick-or-Treat will take place in Great Barrington, including Housatonic Village, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., for Great Barrington residents only.

The event is contingent upon the town remaining at “low risk” for COVID-19, according to the state’s COVID-19 map. There will be no rain date.

The town asks participants to follow several guidelines for a safe Trick-or-Treat evening.

Trick or Treaters:

Wear a COVID-compliant mask, keep safe distances from others, and do not congregate.

Please stay on your own street or in your own neighborhood and limit the number of homes you visit.

Only visit homes that have a porch/exterior light on.

Sanitize your hands frequently.

Parental supervision is required for younger children.

Residents:

Turn off your porch light if you do not wish to participate.

Limit interactions as much as possible and hand-out candy with tongs or with gloves on, or by setting up a “grab & go” station.

Questions may be directed to the Town Manager's office, (413) 528-1619 ext. 2.