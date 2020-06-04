Get Ready For A “Virtual” Film Festival This Summer

One of the LONGEST running film festivals in The United States will forge ahead with it's 34th season this summer. Artistic Director Judy Seaman announced this year's Berkshire Jewish Film Festival for 2020 is going virtual due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic plus they are concerned for the safety and well-being of it's patrons and staff.

You can still have the opportunity to check out some outstanding films from around the world that examine Jewish history, heritage and culture. These weekly presentations will be available to watch on-line for consecutive Mondays from July 6th through August 10th. There is a late afternoon screening which begins at 4 pm and a 8 pm evening show which features a pair of different titles each and every week.

The complete program, schedule of films including trailers, a on-line box office and e-newsletter can be accessed by going here as tickets must be purchased in advance. This year's ticket prices have been lowered to $5 per film as patrons can also make an additional on-line donation or they can send their contribution to;

Knesset Israel/Berkshire Jewish Film Festival, 16 Colt Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

For more information, you can also call (413) 445-4872 extension 25.

The Berkshire Jewish Film Festival would like to acknowledge those who generous support their worthy cause each and every year including The Wolfson Family Foundation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, John Bergman Charitable Trust, Spitz-Tuchman Charitable Trust, The Harold Grinspoon and Berkshire Bank Foundations along with their many donors and contributors.

