Get Ready to Win with WSBS’ App-solute Trivia

Get ready to win a great prize. Between July 6 and July 10 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Jesse Stewart will send out a daily trivia question (it could be anything) via WSBS app alert. When you see the alert come up on your phone, read the trivia question and call the station immediately at (413) 528-0860. The first person in with the correct answer will automatically be in the running to win a $50 gift card to 20 Railroad Public House in Great Barrington.

Jesse will NOT be asking the question on air. The only way you can see the question is by downloading the free WSBS app. and having our app activated on your phone to receive alerts. So if you don’t have our app, download it now (see instructions below)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Download the app now and get ready to win. Jesse WILL announce the daily qualifiers and grand prize winner on air. It’s APP-solute Trivia from the station that loves to make you a winner, WSBS.