Get Tips to Keep Your Heart Healthy This Friday

Fairview Hospital invites everyone in our community to come learn about how you can make your heart stronger and lead a heart healthier life! Fairview Hospital nurses will host Heart Night for the Community this Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at Berkshire South featuring screenings, information, tastings and lectures!

It’s free and open to everyone.

Starting at 5 p.m. Fairview’s director of the Emergency Services, Dr. Adrian Elliot will speak about heart health, followed by Berkshire Health Systems Director of Wellness, Maureen Daniels.

Fairview encourages everyone, at any age, to take the time for this fun night to discover ways to be heart healthier. You’ll also see many services and programs that Fairview offers right here in Great Barrington. Fairview makes it easy to make your health a priority at Fairview Hospital’s Heart Night for Our Community.

You only have one heart, make sure it stays healthy and strong.