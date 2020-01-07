Getting Married? Need Help Paying for Your Wedding?

If you are planning, even thinking about getting married, you'll want to attend the Berkshire Wedding Expo this Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Stationary Factory on Flansburg Avenue in Dalton. The Berkshire Wedding Expo will be home to two major events back-to-back with the doors opening at 9am. This is a great opportunity for you to wrap up your wedding plans and details in just one day as there will be over 60 local wedding professionals present along with a luncheon, a fashion show and giveaways galore. As a matter of fact there will be over $15,000 in wedding giveaways.

If you're a soon to be bride, you'll be kicking yourself if you don't attend this Saturday as one bride will win a VIB (Very Important Bride) wedding package valued at $4,000. Grooms are invited and encouraged to attend as well. Brides and Grooms get to attend for free while additional guests are only $5 each. Children are free and strollers are discouraged. You can purchase tickets to this Saturday's Berkshire Wedding Expo and get complete event details by going here.