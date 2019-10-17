Getting You In A Halloween Frame of Mind

As Halloween night looms around the bend, the Friday before All Hallows Eve will feature a celebration in the town of New Marlborough for all tri-state region ghosts and goblins on Friday, October 26th beginning at 4:30 pm at the Goodnow Preserve located at 442 Mill River-Southfield Road in Mill River, Massachusetts.

Admission to this event is FREE and in case of inclement weather, the ghoulish get-together will be moved to the New Marlborough Center Meeting House at 154 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road. This program is sponsored The Friends of The New Marlborough Library, the town's historical society and land trust with a special thanks to New Marlborough's Fire Department who were instrumental in implementing this annual family friendly fun event.

Participants will also enjoy a series of refreshments, a story teller, hayrides, a bon fire at sunset plus an assortment of mystery guests from New Marlborough's past (you never know who is going to show up during this Halloween party as surprises are in store for all in attendance and remember, you have been warned).

For more details on this "haunting" good time, log on to the town of New Marlborough Library's web site by going here. You can also contact New Marlborough's Library Director, Deb O' Brien by calling her during regular business hours at (413) 229-6688.