October Events At The Berkshire Botanical Garden

The Berkshire Botanical Garden, located at the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is presenting their annual "October Harvest Festival" with an array of events that will appeal to ALL ages. The month long celebration includes children's activities, a botanical barnyard, workshops, classes, LIVE music and a Halloween gathering. Timed admission ticketing will be implemented and your $7.50 admission includes access to each of these "family friendly fun" events. BBG members and children 12 and under can skip the admission and get in for FREE.

You MUST wear a mask and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. To pre-order your tickets, log on to the Berkshire Botanical Garden's web site by going here.

BBG Executive Director, Micheal Beck stated: "This has been such an unusual year for us and for everyone in the community. We have had to reimagine so many of our events and programs, but we are really excited to turn our traditional Columbus Day weekend Harvest Festival into a month-long celebration of autumn in The Berkshires. That way, we hope that many people in our community can safely visit BBG this October and continue to experience what the garden and our fall traditions are all about"

Without further ado, here is the schedule of events:

On Saturday, October 3rd "Kids Rule", a day dedicated to children and families which features an all-day autumn-inspired activity table at 10 am, 12 noon and 1;30 pm. with performances by The Berkshire Waldorf School Puppet Wagon at 11 am and 2 pm. other events include a botanical scavenger hunt and story walk at the garden's meadow.

On Friday, October 9th and Saturday, October 10th the lawn surrounding the garden education center will be transformed into a Botanical Barnyard as a menagerie of farm and exotic animals from The Mountain Top Zoo of Stamford, Vermont will pay a visit between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm.

On October 17th, the venue will be transformed into a day of learning with a program entitled "Since You Asked" spotlighting on a variety of topics from identifying perennials and growing garlic bulbs to the creation of a living wall and the creation of an autumnal center piece that you can take home upon completion.

On October 24th, visitors are invited to enjoy peak color in the beautiful Berkshires while listening to LIVE music from The Lucky 5, The Peter Poirier Band and Union Jack plus adults can enjoy a local beer courtesy of Gary and the gang at Barrington Brewery. This get-together is slated to start at 11 am.

On October 31st, a "BOOtanical" Halloween is planned from 10 am to 3 pm as visitors are encouraged to come in costume and par-take in the ALL day fun which includes pumpkin painting and other "All Hallow's Eve" activities.

Local food trucks and breweries will be featured each and every week to satisfy your appetite and The Children's Activity Table will be staffed from 10 am until 12 noon and again from 1;30 to 3 pm each and every weekend. If you would like to become a member of BBG, feel free to log on their web site for more details.

