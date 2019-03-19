Bard College at Simon's Rock on Alford Street in Great Barrington are teaming up with The American Red Cross as they will be co-hosting their bi-annual blood drive at the Kilpatrick Athletic Center. Last semester, donations from the Simon's Rock campus were responsible for saving at least 55 lives and they want to increase that number this time around.

This is your chance to roll up your sleeve and give the gift of life. Donations will take place at The Kilpatrick Athletic Center on Friday, April 12th beginning at 1 pm. You must make an appointment on line by logging on here or you can sign up with a member of Simon's Rock Pre-Med Society. If you need more information about eligibility to donate, please check out The Red Cross eligibility guidelines.

For more information, you can also log on to their web site by going here