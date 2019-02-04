Golden Knights House League Results for Feb. 03

The team of William’s Paving/Olde Village Monogramming defeated the team of Baldwin’s Hardware/Monterey T-Shirt by a final score of 24-6.

High Scorer’s for William’s Paving/Olde Village Monogramming include Ava Ross with eight points and Hannah Boino contibuted six points. For Baldwin’s Hardware/Monterey T-Shirt; Ella Watson, Arabella Calautti and Jade Abderhalden all scored two points each.

The team of Hull Oil/Wheeler & Taylor defeated the team of Sweet Tree Service/Eagle Shoe & Boot by a final score of 17-10.

High Scorer’ for Hull Oil/Wheeler & Taylor include Iris Firth with 10 points. For Sweet Tree Service/Eagle Shoe & Boot; Brooke Decker scored four points.

The team of William’s Paving/Olde Village Monogramming will play the team of Hull Oil/Wheeler & Taylor Sunday Feb. 10, 2019 for the league Championship at 2:00.

The team of Baldwin’s Hardware/Monterey T-Shirt will play the team of Sweet Tree Service/Eagle Shoe & Boot at 1:00 in the Consolation game.