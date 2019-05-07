Local Results for May 06

More exciting local action took place yesterday and we have the recaps for you.

Great Barrington Little League

Baba Louie’s jumped out to an early lead and held off Abderdales in a 3-2 win on Monday. The pitching was strong on both sides. Baba Louie’s pitchers struck out 16, while Aberdales had 10 punch-outs.

In the first inning, Baba Louie’s got on the board when Cian Bose induced Christopher Paul to hit into a 4-6 fielders choice, scoring JJ Sneider. Christopher Paul then came around to score on a double steal, pushing the lead to 2-0. Jack Bissallion was dominate on the mound for Baba Louie’s. He went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out 13. Oliver Curtis came in with runners on 2nd and 3rd and calmly struck-out the next 3 hitters for the save.

Cian Bose was the tough luck loser as he pitched three solid innings, allowing zero hits and two runs while striking out five. Shaun Frank pitched well in relief with 5 strike outs in 2 innings. Cole Kennedy led Aberdales with two hits and a run scored, while Cian Bose had a RBI double and scored a run scored. Liam Smith had a hit in a great at-bat to led off the bottom of the 6th. Christopher Paul led Baba Louie’s with 1 hit and a run scored.

Defensive standouts included Tyler Jacobs and Liam Smith with a nice catches in the outfield while John Ireland and Cian Bose made nice plays in the infield for Aberdales. JJ Sneider was steller behind the dish for Baba Louie’s.

In other Great Barrington Little League action, Great Barrington Police defeated Berkshire Orthopedic with a final score of 14-6. For Great Barrington Police, the winning pitcher was Matt Lowe, with relief help from Jaiden Ellerbee and Griffin Touponce. Andrew Starczewski had two hits. Sean Fenig, Bear Donovan and Sean McCauley scored two runs each. For Berkshire Orthopedic, Sean Warren and Grayson Beacco contributed two hits each. Parker Smith scored two runs.

Girls Junior Softball

Great Barrington ABE's defeated Canaan with a final score of 16-4. For Great Barrington ABE's, Erica Wilson struck out five and held Canaan to only two hits in the first three innings. Kealy DeVergilio closed the game for ABE's with four strike outs in the final two innings. ABE's had a total of 12 hits including two each by Hannah Boino and Caroline Becker and three by Ember Raifstanger.