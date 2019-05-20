Local Roundup From This Past Weekend & More

Girls Junior Softball - Saturday, May 18

On Saturday, Great Barrington ABE’s had a tough loss against Amenia with a final score of 10-9. Erica Wilson held Amenia to only one run in the three innings she pitched. In the third inning, Ember Raifstanger for ABE’s turned a solo triple play. In the fourth, Amenia opened up their bats with hits by Skylar, Emily, Maddie W., and Tiffany. Finally in the sixth inning, Amenia’s Khyra had a single and eventually scored for the game winning run.

Senior Softball - Saturday, May 18

GA Blanco had a busy day first losing to Sheffield Blue 11-3 with Sheffield getting hits from Sydney, Emma, Emily and Allison with Mable hitting a single and a double. For Blanco, Bella, Meg and Scarlett all had singles with Alex and Lily both hitting doubles. In their afternoon game, GA Blanco defeated fellow Great Barrington team Troy’s Garage. For Troy’s, Megan had a single with Olivia hitting two singles and Jade a double. For Blanco, Avery and Sam both had singles. Scarlett and Alex both had two singles each. Meg had a single and a double. Finally Bella and Lily both had doubles.

Great Barrington Little League - Friday, May 17

Baba Louie's defeated Black Diamond. The winning pitcher was Chris Paul who had a triple with three RBIs. In addition, Keegan Dargie had two triples. JJ Schiender had three hits with two doubles and Keaton had his first little league run scored getting on base twice. For Black Diamond, Dominique Couletti had a triple and Sparky Blanchard had an RBI hit with some great pitching. Pitching for Black Diamond were Jackson Nelson and Brodie.

Elsewhere, in Great Barrington Little League play, Gt Barrington Police defeated Aberdales with a final score of 15 - 4. For Great Barrington Police, the winning pitcher was Griffin Touponce with relief help from Crosby Coyne. Darius Taliafero scored four runs. Matt Lowe scored three times. Gabe Fahey had two hits, including a triple and drove in three. Odin Sisco had two hits and made a sparkling unassisted double play at first base. For Aberdale’s, Simon Fife had two hits, including a double, and drove in two. Ffron Green had a double. Brennan Peyre had a single and a RBI.

Great Barrington Minor League - Thursday, May 16

The Canaan Mets defeated Elm Street Market by a final score of 7-1. The Mets started out the top of the first with singles by Luca Bascetta and Brody Ohler. Cooper Bunce then drove them home with a triple. Cooper then scored on a double by Jerron Nirschel. In the top of the second, Ian Thoman led off with a single. After two strike outs Joey Sherwood reached base followed by singles by Luca Bascetta and Brody Ohler which scored Ian. Cooper Bunce then followed with a bases clearing triple. The Elm Street pitchers by committee then settled in and did not give up a run the rest of the game. Elm Street scored their run in the fourth inning when Sean McCauley singled followed by a single from Michael Bachetti. Then John Gappa drove in Sean with a double.