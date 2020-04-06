“Good News” Stories From The Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are some good news stories we found over the weekend.

A guy in Detroit stood outside a gas station and paid for $900 in gas for nurses. Then a random woman who heard about it showed up and pitched in another $200.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is selling a DR. FAUCI bobblehead to raise money for more personal protective gear for hospitals.

A brewery in Brooklyn is selling a new IPA called "All Together" beer to raise money for employees. They shared the recipe and label art online, so other breweries could use it. Now hundreds of breweries all over the world are using it to do the same thing.

Around 100 people in Alabama organized a drive-by birthday party for a woman who was turning 100 years old. It was so big, the fire department offered to block off roads.