Goodbye 2019, Hello 2020

As the count down to 2020 is under way on this final day of 2019, it's time to sit back and contemplate some of your upcoming goals and opportunities that await you as a new decade is ready to take it's place on the calendar.

I can call this past year interesting in nature with many components in my daily journey that can safely be documented. The first life-changing occurrence proved beneficial to me as I finally became a Berkshire county resident after residing in the eastern part of Connecticut for over two decades as a 3 hour excursion to work became a 3 minute one way trip to my beloved "happy place" WSBS.

I also had a minor health scare that has prompted me to make necessary lifestyle changes that will be implemented in 2020 as one of my goals is to lose some weight and eat properly, a resolution that people make ahead of time although I plan to stick with this plan and it looks like I've already started this important regimen with some help from my cousin, Hercules (yes that is his name) and my primary care physician.

This past year, I've also been blessed with near and dear friendships and cherish my life-long friends even more. I've also been fortunate to re-connect with others that have returned to my life who have been absent for quite a while. I also want to thank each and every one of you who have been supportive towards me regarding the health and well-being of my mother who continues to go through trying times on a daily basis. She appreciates those who have given her good wishes, prayers and encouragement and that goes double from yours truly as this gesture of kindness will always hold a special place in my heart.

A historical tidbit from the Greek Orthodox calendar: January 1st is the feast day of St. Basil as I want to wish all those aforementioned a happy name day (If your name is William, Bill, Billy or Bessie you are included in the mix) and this is the day in my home land across the pond where Christmas gifts are exchanged as December 25th is observed as a religious and holy day to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour.

I would like to take the time and wish each and every one of you a very happy, healthy, joyous and blessed New Year. As we approach a new decade, everyone can explore an array of new opportunities and experience a positive outcome on whatever goals are mapped out for us in our daily lives. Let's also get into the habit of bringing more kindness in this world as I feel we can all be nice to one another and that poses a wonderful feeling in our hearts, guaranteed.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!