Help CHP This Thursday and Friday

Chez Nous bistro’s Community Night on Jan. 28-29 will support Community Health Programs with 20 percent of takeout order proceeds. Orders must be placed in advance, and can be picked up between 5:00 and 6:30 p.m.

As reported in a press release, Chez Nous owners and chefs Rachel Portnoy and husband Franck Tessier will offer a classic French bistro winter menu with one menu offering: Jerusalem artichoke and cauliflower soup, followed by coq au vin: chicken braised in red wine with rice pilaf and mushrooms, with a vanilla bean creme brûlée for for dessert.

The price for dinner is $45 per order. In addition, patrons can purchase wine to go, with 30 percent of purchase price also supporting CHP.

“We’re hoping to be able to give back in a big way to a critical organization in our community that’s on the front line in helping everyone get through the pandemic,” said Rachel Portnoy.

Lia Spiliotes, CHP’s CEO made the following statement:

Never has CHP been more critical to the community than during Covid-19. Creative fundraising like this is so meaningful to CHP as we are seeing the most urgent impacts of the pandemic. While we hope that 2021 will help us to turn a corner, we are not there yet, so we are grateful to Rachel and Franck, for again sharing their bounty to support our work.

For orders or more information contact Chez Nous Bistro online, or call (413) 243-6397.

