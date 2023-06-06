Spring is winding down and the summer season is right around the corner and in Massachsuetts that means, sunshine, humidity and of course bugs.

Some bugs in Massachusetts are just par for the course. Some bugs that make an appearance in the summer months like lady bugs, dragon flies, and butterfies are welcomed in Massachusetts and add to the states natural beauty, Unfortunately, misquitos, flies, bees, ants and yes of course tics are staples of the warmer weather in Massachusetts as well.

One bug that has been popping up all over Massachusetts and the northeast in recent years is the lanternfly. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that is native to China and was first discovered stateside September of 2014 in Pennsylvania. Spotted lanternfly can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses. The insects feed on shade trees but also on a wide range of crops and plants, including grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees, making them dentrimental to the crops.

This Massachsuetts City Has the Largest Infestation of the Spotted Lanternfly

Just a year after it was discovered in Worcester, Massachusetts, the central city is now how the largest infestation in the state according to recent reports from state officals.

Despite the state Department of Agriculutres effort to control the species, destroying approximately 5,500 egg masses in Shrewsbury, Fitchburg and Springfield and Worcester, the latter has still struggled to control the population.

Why Does Worcester, Massachusetts Have So Much Spotted Lanternflies?

Worcester’s large infestation is due to a few factores, the first being the presence of trees of heaven, a shady, leafy tree in which the lanternflys thrive. The second is that the city of worcester has a plethera of rusty metal on old buildings, where spotted lanternflies also like to congregate, according to sources.

Across Massachusetts the public is encouraged to report infestations to the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture.