Home Composting Bins Now Available for Sheffield Residents

The Town of Sheffield is now offering 15 Compost Bins at a subsidized price of $10 to assist any Sheffield household in composting food scraps, garden cuttings, lawn clippings, leaves, etc. The town asks one per household, please. First come, first served, until they are gone.

The compost bin being offered is a 216 gallon, expandable compost bin by Geobin. It is easy to assemble and has the following features:

Large capacity—expandable to 4 feet (216 gallon)

Easy to assemble with closure keys. Easy to move. Easy to reassemble

Made from 50% recycled plastic content.

Excellent ventilation

Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 868 rating on Amazon

To apply for a bin, email townhall@sheffieldma.gov, Geobin Compost Bin in the subject line. Include your name, physical address and cell or phone number. The town will use the time stamp on emails if there is more demand than availability. You will be contacted when the compost bin arrives or if you will need to apply for the FY21 subsidized compost bin program. Delivery is expected by mid-June. This program was originally scheduled for Earth Day but delayed due to COVID-19. A MassDEP Municipal Recycling Grant is supporting this program.

Please note: Compost Bin displayed in picture is a different model than the ones being offered from The Town of Sheffield.