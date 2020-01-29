The last thing you might think about when you are getting ready to watch the Superbowl with a house full of friends is getting injured, but a recent study shows that Super Bowl Sunday is actually one of the most dangerous days of the year.

According to a study on Super Bowl Fan-Health done by MedicareAdavantage.com, there is a serious spike in drunken driving accidents, as well as an increase in cardiac related deaths of fans whose team ends up losing the big game.

The study, which started as a search for data related to which teams inspired the most household accidents and which ones caused the highest increase in cardiac deaths, ended up finding out a lot more than expected.

Here are just a few of the findings related to accidents suffered by fans on Super Bowl Sunday according to the study:

TV related injuries see an increase as TV’s are punched, kicked and dropped due to anger or excitement.

Kitchen injuries spike. Burns, cuts, and falls during party prep often end up in emergency room visits.

Many catastrophes in the kitchen involve fans of (and haters) of the New England Patriots… probably because the team has been in so many Super Bowl games over their long NFL dynasty stretch:

In 2004, while the Panthers lost to the Patriots, a 22-year-old male broke his foot after banging it against his stove while “dancing and drinking.”

While the Patriots beat the Eagles in the 2005 Super Bowl, an 18-year-old male was treated for burns he suffered when grabbing hot nachos out of the microwave.

And the list goes on.

For the complete study which goes into some depth is available on the Medicare Advantage website, HERE.