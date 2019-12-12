Home Rule Petition Gets Green Light

Great Barrington — At a special town meeting at the Monument Mountain Regional High School auditorium Wednesday evening (Dec. 1), about 150 residents overwhelmingly passed a warrant item on a home-rule petition requesting Great Barrington’s representatives in the state legislature to introduce legislation requiring approval of a horse racing license at both an annual town meeting and by a majority ballot vote.

The Berkshire Edge reports about 10 people spoke, most in favor of the motion, though some strayed from the topic and addressed the issue of the appropriateness of horse racing in general.

