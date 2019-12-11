LISTEN: Special Town Meeting Tonight (AUDIO)

A friendly reminder that Great Barrington residents are invited to tonight's special town meeting, 6:00pm at Monument Mountain Regional High School where the one-article warrant will focus on horse racing in town.

The "Home Rule" Petition if passed as submitted would request the Town's representatives in the General Court to introduce legislation requiring approval of a horse racing license at both an annual town meeting and by a majority vote.

Before you attend tonight's meeting, you may want to consider listening to two WSBS Let's Talk interviews. Last week we spoke with Janel Munoa and Pam Younquist, members of the local nonprofit group, Citizens Concerned About GB Horse Racing. Janel and Pam are joining with dozens of other local volunteers and over 400 petition signers to defend the right of Home Rule regarding the question of horse racing in Great Barrington. You can listen to that interview by going here.

Yesterday we spoke with Chip Tuttle, Chief Operating Officer of Suffolk Downs in East Boston. We got Chip's take on some of the concerns that Pam and Junoa shared in their interview. Chip is of the mind that if it's not going to benefit everybody, or as many people as possible, (including local residents and citizens) then the idea of horse racing returning to Great Barrington shouldn't move forward. Of course there is more to it than that and you can listen to the interview with Chip by going here.

So if you want to get more information before attending tonight's meeting, checkout the two interviews. There's plenty of information to examine and digest.