Honorees Chosen For Berkshire Nonprofit Awards

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, has announced the names of 19 honorees for the 2019 Berkshire Nonprofit Awards. The honorees will be celebrated at a breakfast event on Tuesday, May 21 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield.

“We are looking forward to shining a light on these incredibly dedicated individuals, their commitment to our community, and their high-impact accomplishments,” said Liana Toscanini, founder of the Nonprofit Center. The NPC was founded in 2016 to help nonprofits connect, learn and grow.

Nominations were solicited throughout February and March. A team of 17 judges from the business and nonprofit sectors met to review and rank the nominations based on a set of established criteria. The honorees are:

Executive Leadership

William Conklin/Greenagers

Kristen van Ginhoven/WAM Theatre

Rich Weisenflue/Berkshire Family and Individual Resources (BFAIR)

Board Leadership

Mike Goodwin/Louison House

Diane Pearlman/Berkshire Pulse

Julie Pellerin-Herrera/Pittsfield Education Foundation

Super Staffer

Tracy M. Beany/Louison House

Lorena Bello Dus/Berkshire Immigrant Center

Beth Frederick/Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity

Rising Star

Alisa Costa/Berkshire Bridges Working Cities

Shela Hidalgo/Berkshire Community College

Daniela Hurtado/Berkshire South Regional Community Center

Volunteer

Erica Cavanaugh/Sisters for Peace: REACH Program

Wendi Koch/Berkshire HorseWorks, Inc.

William Schaepe/Literacy Network of South Berkshire

Unsung Hero

Cherri Caye Sanes/ExtraSpecialTeas, Inc.

Kathy Hynes/Got Spots Etc.

Kayla Quick/The Brien Center

Lifetime Achievement

Madeline Cantarella Culpo/Albany Berkshire Ballet

The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards breakfast is sponsored by Berkshire Bank, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Feigenbaum Foundation, Lee Bank, October Mountain Financial Advisors, & Triplex Cinemas. Rep. William “Smitty Pignatelli” will emcee the event, and WAM Theatre founder Kristen van Ginhoven will give the welcome speech.

You can get ticket and registration information by going here or by calling (413) 441-9542.

(press release sent to WSBS from Liana Toscanini for online and on-air use, article image: Liana Toscanini)