Honorees Chosen For Berkshire Nonprofit Awards
GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, has announced the names of 19 honorees for the 2019 Berkshire Nonprofit Awards. The honorees will be celebrated at a breakfast event on Tuesday, May 21 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield.
“We are looking forward to shining a light on these incredibly dedicated individuals, their commitment to our community, and their high-impact accomplishments,” said Liana Toscanini, founder of the Nonprofit Center. The NPC was founded in 2016 to help nonprofits connect, learn and grow.
Nominations were solicited throughout February and March. A team of 17 judges from the business and nonprofit sectors met to review and rank the nominations based on a set of established criteria. The honorees are:
Executive Leadership
William Conklin/Greenagers
Kristen van Ginhoven/WAM Theatre
Rich Weisenflue/Berkshire Family and Individual Resources (BFAIR)
Board Leadership
Mike Goodwin/Louison House
Diane Pearlman/Berkshire Pulse
Julie Pellerin-Herrera/Pittsfield Education Foundation
Super Staffer
Tracy M. Beany/Louison House
Lorena Bello Dus/Berkshire Immigrant Center
Beth Frederick/Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity
Rising Star
Alisa Costa/Berkshire Bridges Working Cities
Shela Hidalgo/Berkshire Community College
Daniela Hurtado/Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Volunteer
Erica Cavanaugh/Sisters for Peace: REACH Program
Wendi Koch/Berkshire HorseWorks, Inc.
William Schaepe/Literacy Network of South Berkshire
Unsung Hero
Cherri Caye Sanes/ExtraSpecialTeas, Inc.
Kathy Hynes/Got Spots Etc.
Kayla Quick/The Brien Center
Lifetime Achievement
Madeline Cantarella Culpo/Albany Berkshire Ballet
The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards breakfast is sponsored by Berkshire Bank, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Feigenbaum Foundation, Lee Bank, October Mountain Financial Advisors, & Triplex Cinemas. Rep. William “Smitty Pignatelli” will emcee the event, and WAM Theatre founder Kristen van Ginhoven will give the welcome speech.
You can get ticket and registration information by going here or by calling (413) 441-9542.
(press release sent to WSBS from Liana Toscanini for online and on-air use, article image: Liana Toscanini)