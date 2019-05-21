Hopped Up for Health Details

Get ready for a fun outside event that will also benefit our local community. Registration is now open for Hopped Up for Health, a fund-raising bike, run, and walking event to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires . This all day fun event consists of four tailored routes through the beautiful Southern Berkshires. You can choose the bike or walk/run route that works for you!

The event begins and ends at Big Elm Brewery in Sheffield where prizes, beer and a massage-tent await bikers, walkers and runners. There will be music and fresh food from local vendors too! T-Shirts are available for the first 200 Hopped Up For Health entrants! The festivities take place on Saturday, June 15!

Hopped Up For Health benefits Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires so they can continue to provide access to free, comprehensive healthcare for income-qualified, uninsured or under insured. Learn more about Hopped Up For Health by going here .